Did Ashton Kutcher testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

Ashton Kutcher is one of the names that has constantly been associated with the group of celebrities reportedly close to Diddy since the rapper's arrest in September 2024.

Adding to the narrative, a YouTube channel called WhatIsMyStarWorth posted a video on May 25, 2025, claiming Kutcher testified at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial. The title of the video mentioned:

"1 MINUTE AGO Ashton Kutcher Just Confirmed the Diddy Rumors Were Real..."

Moreover, the description of the video read:

"In a stunning revelation that’s sending shockwaves through Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher has reportedly confirmed that the disturbing rumors about Diddy are real."

While the YouTube video claimed to explore what Ashton Kutcher allegedly witnessed "behind closed doors", it also issued a disclaimer in the description, stating:

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official sources confirm these claims."

WhatIsMyStarWorth's video about Ashton Kutcher and Sean Combs mentions that it contains "altered or synthetic content". This means that the visuals or sounds in the video were generated digitally or edited significantly.

Moreover, no prominent media publication or news outlet has published information regarding Ashton Kutcher's appearance as a witness in Diddy's trial. Hence, WhatIsMyStarWorth's video is fake as it is not based on credible sources and doesn't feature verified information.

That '70s Show fame Ashton Kutcher did not testify at Diddy's trial

To portray the video's claims as realistic information, YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth alleged that they've covered Ashton Kutcher's "confidential testimony". The description of the video stated:

"During a confidential testimony that’s now making headlines, Kutcher described what he allegedly witnessed behind closed doors — and it's far worse than anyone imagined."

Stating that Ashton's testimony "may have just blown the case wide open", the YouTune channel mentioned that it would break down the actor's statements covering what Ashton Kutcher reportedly claimed to have witnessed. However, it is worth noting that WhatIsMyStarWorth's channel description displays a disclaimer highlighting that viewers must exercise discretion while watching their videos:

"DISCLAIMER: The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified."

As for the content, the 25-minute and 7-second video covers Ashton Kutcher's friendship with Diddy, Danny Masterson, and Wilmer Valderrama. It also touches upon Combs' White Party in 2009, wherein Ashton was an attendee.

WhatIsMyStarWorth further mentioned general details like Sean Combs reportedly making party attendees sign an NDA. The information concerning NDAs has been previously reported by outlets like TMZ in November 2024.

Further, the video mentions that Ashton Kutcher admitted to his friendship with Diddy turning into a business wherein the rapper introduced him to fund managers and founders. However, there is no record or mention of Ashton and Sean Combs being involved in business deals together.

Alleging that the actor invested in a nightlife-focused app, the video claimed that the investment folded shortly after receiving millions in funding from accounts that are now frozen under "federal suspicion." There is no credible media portal confirming the news of Kutcher's venture capital firm, Sound Ventures LLC, investing in a nightlife-focused app.

The YouTube video mentions that Ashton Kutcher talked about the day federal agents landed on one of his business properties with a warrant seeking access to "archived footage, correspondence, and travel logs." Again, no media portal or credible news publication has taken note of the same, which would have been the case if federal agents approached Ashton's business properties, given that he is a popular name in the industry.

In addition to multiple unverified claims concerning Ashton Kutcher's family being threatened, deleting proof of his involvement with Combs from the digital cloud, and more, the timeline of WhatIsMyStarWorth's video doesn't seem to add up as well.

Toward the end, the video states that Ashton was asked if he would change anything if given the chance to go back in time. The actor's alleged response to the same was that he would've walked away from Diddy's party in 2005, the first time he saw the doors close behind him.

However, in a 2010 Time article, Diddy mentioned that Ashton stopped hanging out and clubbing with the rapper around 2003 when the actor started dating Demi Moore.

While there is plenty of evidence showcasing Ashton Kutcher and Diddy were friends at one point, the actor hasn't been listed as a potential witness in Sean Combs' trial yet.

Moreover, WhatIsMyStarWorth's content has been flagged for using fictional and AI-generated scripts by viral fact-checking website Snopes.

