Did Will Smith testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A YouTube video surfaced recently, claiming actor and film producer Will Smith testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial that has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in Manhattan, New York City.

The rumor emerged on the WhatIsYourStarWorth channel on May 22, 2025, with the caption:

“1 MINUTE AGO: Courtroom ERUPTS After Will Smith Reveals What Diddy Did to Him…”

Meanwhile, the video description stated:

“In this video, we break down Will Smith’s shocking courtroom appearance, the emotional details of his alleged experience, and what this could mean for the future of the trial. As more high-profile names come forward, the walls seem to be closing in around Diddy — fast.”

The video had garnered amassed over a million views at the time of writing.

However, the claim in the YouTube video is false. Will Smith did not take the stand at Sean Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

According to the latest media reports, he has not appeared on any witness lists, nor is he scheduled to testify anytime soon.

Not only that, but the video description also shared a disclaimer, further discrediting its claim.

“This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court evidence or official statements confirm these claims,” it read.

Will Smith became friends with Diddy in the 1990s, when both were trying to make their mark in the entertainment industry. They crossed paths at various events and parties, maintained mutual admiration for each other, and publicly supported one another over the years.

However, since the beginning of Combs’ legal troubles, Smith has distanced himself. So far, the Men in Black star’s name hasn’t come up during the trial.

Will Smith did not testify at the Diddy trial

Earlier this week, the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel on YouTube uploaded a video that provided a false narrative about Will Smith’s alleged testimony at Sean Combs’ high-profile trial.

The 19-minute and 35-second-long video came with a description that read:

“Gasps filled the courtroom as Will Smith took the stand and revealed a disturbing secret he had kept hidden for years. What he claims Diddy did to him left the entire gallery in shock — and may be the most unexpected and personal testimony of the entire trial so far.”

It added:

“With emotions running high and tensions boiling over, Will’s confession has triggered a media firestorm and sparked new questions about how deep Diddy’s influence truly goes.”

However, the video did not provide a credible source or evidence to back its claims.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, two minutes into the clip, it claimed that the King Richard actor reportedly took the witness stand and said, “I wasn’t asked to come here today; I asked if I could speak. The judge allowed it.”

However, this is false, as no individual can testify at a trial out of their own will unless the prosecution or the defense calls them.

Elsewhere, the video narrated a fictional story of Will Smith allegedly testifying that after attending one of Sean Combs’ birthday parties, he was reportedly blackmailed by him.

Besides, according to the video, the Ali actor seemingly testified to being blackballed by the Bad Boy Records owner from Hollywood while also being reportedly manipulated, threatened, and made to fear.

"It was psychological warfare," the video claimed, Will Smith seemingly testified.

However, Smith continues to have a successful career in the industry, proving the story as fake.

What further questions the video’s credibility is the words “altered or synthetic” in its description, stating, “sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

Additionally, there is a disclaimer at the start of the video that says:

“WARNING: Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This is the verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, as reported by Inner City Press.”

Inner City Press, which has been extensively reporting on the Diddy trial, has not covered anything related to Will Smith or his alleged testimony, yet.

Instead, the United Nations-affiliated investigative journalism group has tweeted about actual testimonies from the trial so far, including those of Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and rapper Kid Cudi, among others.

A glimpse of the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube page posting fake Diddy trial updates. (Image via YouTube/ WhatIsMyStarWorth)

Furthermore, the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel bio comes with its own disclaimer that the content it shares “may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality.”

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it adds.

All of these taken together prove the YouTube video as a false rumor meant for virality and sensationalism. Notably, this is not the only misleading video posted by the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel.

Over the past week, several videos related to the Diddy trial were posted, including the ones about non-existent testimonies from industry insiders such as Wendy Williams, Katt Williams, Kanye, Usher, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Al B. Sure, Sheila E, Mo’Nique, Wendy Williams, and others. These have since been debunked.

Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, and twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, were also falsely claimed to have taken the witness stand.

Late music icon Prince was claimed to have left behind a recording proving Sean Combs’ alleged illicit activities, which has also turned out to be fabricated and lacking any factual basis.

All the videos uploaded by WhatIsMyStarWorth also used a fictional and AI-generated script and voice narration, as also confirmed by the fact-checking website Snopes.

As of writing, there are no official or confirmed reports to suggest that Will Smith will be testifying at the trial.

Will Smith previously denied being associated with Sean Combs

Following Diddy’s September 2024 arrest, speculation arose online about his alleged victims and associates. Will Smith's name also came up in this regard.

However, the Oscar winner denied any connection to the now-disgraced hip-hop mogul during a live performance in San Diego on December 12, 2024.

“Ain’t been nowhere near that man. The world we’re in right now is really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true. I been seeing y’all memes and stuff. Some of the stuff is funny. But I haven’t addressed any of this publicly…” Will stated.

He further told the audience:

“I want to say this very clear: I don’t have sh*t to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes. Stop all of that bullsh*t… I ain’t been anywhere near no d*mn freak off. I do enough of my own sh*t, don’t be putting me in other people’s sh*t.”

Smith reiterated that he hadn’t been near Diddy and wasn’t involved in any of the “stupid sh*t.” The Fresh Prince mentioned that if anyone indicated otherwise, it was a “d*mn lie,” adding, he didn’t even “like baby oil.”

Sean Combs is currently facing multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He continues to deny them.

His 12-member jury trial, which began on May 5, has so far seen testimonies from Cassie, Kerry Morgan, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, Israel Florez, Daniel Phillip, and other former aides, associates, and alleged victims.

