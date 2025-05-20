From baby oil to pink Ketamine: Items allegedly found in Diddy's Park Hyatt suite during his arrest 

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, in New York City. He was charged with sex trafficking, prostitution, and racketeering. On May 16, 2025, Homeland Security shared photos of what was found in his hotel suite. Special agent Yasin Binda testified about the evidence, as reported by USA Today on May 19, 2025.

Binda told the court and the jurors that the authorities found a Ziploc bag filled with Johnson's baby oil in one of the hallway bags in the suite's closet.

Another ziplog was filled with Astroglide, a lubricant. Additionally, the authorities found a bottle of medication on the nightstand with 2 clear plastic bags filled with a pink substance. One of the bags tested positive for a mixture of ketamine and MDMA, and the other tested positive for ketamine.

As per USA Today's report, the list of items reportedly found in Diddy's Park Hyatt suite during his arrest includes:

2 bottles of lubricant on the right nightstand drawer

A fanny pack with $9000 in cash

5 bottles of lubricant and baby oil. Additionally, Binda confirmed that this wasn't all of the lubricant and baby oil the authorities found

Cell phones belonging to the rapper and Kristina "KK" Khorram- Sean Combs' right-hand

A bottle of clonazepam in a Louis Vuitton bag. It is a benzodiazepine used for seizures and anxiety. The bottle was prescribed to the rapper's alleged alias, Frank Black.

Special agent Binda also mentioned that they found a hard drive and a "lighting device" which was used to create "mood lighting" in the suite's living room.

Cassie Ventura's testimony mentions baby oil and ketamine as a part of Diddy's "freak-offs": Details explored

According to Rolling Stone's report dated May 18, 2025, Cassie Ventura described the sexual encounters involving her, Diddy, and male escorts, called "freak-offs" in detail. In her testimony, Ventura expressed regret over indulging in freak-offs, stating,

“I’d give that money back if it meant I never had to have freak-offs. If I never had to have freak-offs, I would have agency and autonomy. I wouldn’t have to work so hard to get it back.”

The money that Ventura mentioned in her statement was the $20 million amount that Diddy gave her to settle a lawsuit she filed in November 2023. In the lawsuit, which was settled in a day, Ventura accused Combs of rape, coercion, and abuse.

The rapper's former girlfriend stated that she indulged in the freak-offs to make Sean Combs happy. However, it resulted in her music career taking a back seat as she was constantly catering to the freak-offs and recovering from the same.

Additionally, Cassie Ventura mentioned that she and Combs always took MDA or Ecstasy before the freak-offs. She added that the sessions usually began by Ventura rubbing baby oil on her body till she was "glistening", resulting in as many as 10 bottles of application a night.

In her testimony dated May 14, 2025, Cassie Ventura claimed that ketamine was a drug of choice for her and Diddy during the freak-offs. She said:

"Ketamine, Sean had it. It took time out of the freak off. That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."

In addition to the freak-offs, Cassie Ventura also mentioned the physical abuse she underwent during her relationship with Diddy. The former couple's relationship began in 2007 and ended in 2018.

