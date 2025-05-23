Did Jamie Foxx testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

As witnesses have been taking the stand during Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial since it started on May 5, a recent report claimed Jamie Foxx has also shared his testimony.

Ad

A video posted on YouTube on May 22 by WhatIsMyStarWorth purportedly contained the "verbatim federal courtroom testimony" of Combs' trial, claiming Inner City Press reported it. The caption read,

"1 MINUTE AGO: Jamie Foxx Testifies, What He Saw at Diddy’s Parties Will SHOCK You..."

Per the video description, Jamie Foxx revealed his account of what transpired at Diddy's "infamous" parties during his testimony. The description continued,

"From disturbing rituals to unexpected celebrity involvement, Jamie’s testimony is painting a chilling picture of what really went on behind closed doors."

Ad

Trending

Ad

This video about Jamie Foxx's alleged testimony at Sean Combs' trial amassed over 6.4K likes at the time of writing.

However, the claim made in this 24-minute and 2-second-long video is false. Actor-comedian-singer Jamie Foxx did not testify at Combs's ongoing high-profile sex trafficking trial.

A disclaimer added to WhatIsMyStarWorth's video description read,

"This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No confirmed court documents or official statements verify these claims."

Ad

Jamie Foxx's name has been brought up in connection with Diddy since the sexual assault allegations began surfacing against the Bad Boy Records founder. Many speculated that Combs was accountable for the actor's 2023 health emergency. Regardless, Jamie Foxx has not been mentioned on the witness list for Diddy's trial.

Jamie Foxx did not take the stand during Diddy's trial

The YouTube video claiming Jamie Foxx testified against Sean Combs alleged that the 57-year-old actor disclosed some names and exposed "the dark truth behind the industry's most powerful elites".

Ad

According to the now-viral video, referring to his 2023 stroke and hospitalization, Jamie Foxx said,

"This wasn't just a health scare, this was a warning, and I survived it."

However, the video claimed the alleged testimony was Jamie's first time publicly addressing his hospitalization, which is not the truth. The actor previously spoke about what had happened on a few occasions, including a recent comedy roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 22.

Ad

On his Netflix special titled What Had Happened Was..., Jamie revealed he had experienced internal bleeding in his brain, which caused a stroke while he was filming the Cameron Diaz starrer Back in Action in April 2023. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

Ad

Jamie regained consciousness in May following the medical procedure and was dependent on a wheelchair for a while. The actor said he had no memory of what had happened to him after he was hospitalized. Jamie told fans he felt almost on the verge of death due to the strong headache he suffered before the incident.

Getting back to the YouTube video, which claimed Jamie Foxx said a black SUV with no license plate had been following him for a few days before his medical emergency. The video claimed, Jamie said,

Ad

"I almost died and not because of a random stroke or a vaccine or some medical complication, I almost died because I knew too much and I started asking the wrong questions."

Regardless, the claims made in this video are fictitious. During the THR roundtable, Jamie Foxx addressed the conspiracy theories about his health scare that flooded the internet. He said he came across speculations that said Diddy, also known as Puffy, had tried to kill him. To set the records straight, Jamie clarified,

Ad

"No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me."

Ad

Moreover, the channel WhatIsMyStarWorth's bio on YouTube mentions the nature of its content,

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified."

WhatIsMyStarWorth has posted several other similar testimony stories since Diddy's trial began, all of which have been debunked due to the lack of factual verification and credible sources.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More