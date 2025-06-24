Where to watch F1: The Movie in 4DX? Full list of all theatres

Joseph Kosinski is back with another high-intensity action film, F1: The Movie, set to be released in theatres internationally on June 25, 2025. Created in collaboration with the FIA and executive produced by Lewis Hamilton, the movie follows the storyline of retired driver Sonny Hayes trying to rebuild the Apex Grand Prix Team. The film premiered at the Radio City Music Hall on June 16, 2025.
The F1: The Movie cast ensemble includes Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris as Joshua "Noah" Pearce, Kerry Condon as Kate McKenna, Tobias Menzies as Peter Banning, and Kim Bodnia as Kaspar Smolinski, among other actors. The movie will premiere in theatres across the United States on June 27, 2025.
Fans can catch the film at major chains like AMC Theatres, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, and more. Premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and XD will also be available at select locations.
Full list of theatres in the USA for F1: The Movie
To help plan a movie night, here is a list of major theater chains and platforms where F1: The Movie will be showing in the United States starting June 27, 2025. Some preview screenings may start as early as June 25, 2025, in select locations.
Major Theater Chains:
AMC Theatres
Available nationwide with Dolby Cinema and standard format screenings.
Regal Cinemas
Participating locations in all major U.S cities with RPX and 4DX options.
Cinemark Theatres
The movie is offered in standard and XD formats across suburban and metro areas.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Known for immersive movie experiences and food service, available in multiple states.
Cineplex
Limited U.S locations are participating, mostly around the northern U.S border regions.
Harkins Theatres
Available in Southwest and Western states like Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Find showtimes and tickets online
For real-time availability and tickets, check the official movie listing pages on:
- Fandango
- Cineplex
- AMC Theatres
- Regal
- Cinemark
- Alamo Drafthouse
Plot of F1: The Movie explored
Once celebrated as being one of the quickest men on four wheels, Sonny Hayes disappeared from Formula 1 after a savage crash destroyed his car and his morale. Years later, he's a shadow of his previous self, gambling away the pride of past achievements. When the team owner of APXGP comes knocking at his door, Sonny sees his last chance at redemption.
Ruben's team, APXGP, is last on the grid, with not much success. To redeem their status, Ruben requires a driver who takes risky decisions. While Sonny agrees to take his seat, he clashes with the new rookie Joshua Pearce. Pearce refers to Sonny as a washed-up old man and begins to battle for a higher position on the grid.
From Silverstone to Abu Dhabi tracks, the two clash, push each other past limits, and build an uneasy bond. Viewers can expect to be taken through an immersive experience of what being an F1 driver feels like. Based on a piece published by F1 on March 14, 2025, director Joseph Kosinski described the vital role F1 driver Lewis Hamilton played in the making of F1: The Movie.
"Lewis was instrumental in not only the technical aspects obviously, but in the real kind of formulative stage of the movie, formulating this narrative," Kosinski explained.
F1: The Movie will be released in the United States on June 27, 2025.