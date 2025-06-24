Tom Cruise, Tate McRae, and others: 5 celebrities who made an appearance at the F1 movie's premiere

Hollywood "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt held its second world premiere in a week and its first for the European audience in Leicester Square in London on June 23. The project is arguably one of the biggest and most anticipated of the summer and has been in the news for the past couple of years.

After initially commencing the principal shooting in the summer of 2023, it was delayed due to the Writers' strike later in the year, with its release pushed to the summer of 2025. But after almost 18 months of shooting at real F1 race weekends, the film will be released on June 27 worldwide.

At its London world premiere, a slew of celebrities graced the red carpet. Below is the list of five celebrities who made an appearance at the F1 movie's premiere:

Tom Cruise at the F1 premiere

The Hollywood legend surprised everyone, including Brad Pitt, after he was spotted on the red carpet to showcase his support for the cast and crew. Cruise, who had previously worked with Pitt in the 1994 starrer "Interview with the Vampire," has also worked with director Joseph Krasinski on the 2022 starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

Ed Shereen

The superstar singer was spotted in his smart casual appearance on the red carpet, as he wore a light blue jacket with a white T-shirt. The British singer has a song named 'Drive' on the movie album, which has already become popular with the audience.

Apart from being associated with the Hollywood movie, Shereen is also a fan of the sport and has been spotted on the paddock and the grid multiple times.

Tate McRae

Similar to Shereen, the 21-year-old also has a song on the album named 'Just Keep Watching', which has already attracted over 12 million views on YouTube days after it was released.

Tate McRae was spotted on the red carpet wearing a stunning black gown to match the livery of the "ApexGP".

Will.I.Am

The legendary singer of the group 'Black Eyed Peas' has been a fan of Formula 1 for ages and was frequently spotted during the race weekends, and has also interacted with Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle on his iconic "Grid Walk" section.

Will.I.Am was spotted in his casual attire on the red carpet and looked stylish while getting clicked by the photographers.

Simone Ashley

The British actress has been front and center of the news regarding the "F1" movie, as it was confirmed that her role and storyline were cut from the film. Ashley was cast in the project last year and was even spotted in the paddock over the last 12 months. However, she still got a credit in the film as she was present in a scene and had a non-speaking role.

