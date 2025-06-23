How long does F1: The Movie run? Runtime and other details explored

F1: The Movie is all set to hit the theatres in the US on June 27, 2025. Bringing the thrill of Formula 1 racing to the big screen, the film features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem in key roles.

Former F1 ace Sonny Hayes returns to the tracks as a new racer under his friend's team, the Apex Grand Prix. From facing the public to overcoming challenges from his younger Apex GP teammate, Joshua Pearce, Sonny's fate as a returned racer is explored in depth through this film.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brad Pitt, and more, the film has a running time of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Trending

Exploring the runtime of F1: The Movie

(Left to right) Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Kerry Condon in F1: The Movie (Image via Instagram/@4dxusa)

The upcoming Brad Pitt-starrer is 155 minutes long. From introducing the character of Sonny Hayes to exploring his life back on the racing tracks, the movie will be an exciting watch for the audience and F1 aficionados.

F1: The Movie brings realistic on-track shots and also features some prominent figures from the world of racing. From Lewis Hamilton as a part of the production to racers like Max Verstappen making an appearance, the film has involved several real-life F1 champions.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers of the film and has reportedly guided Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in developing their characters as F1 racers. Racers Craig Dolby and Luciano Bacheta also helped the cast with perfecting their racing scenes.

The two hours and thirty-five minutes duration might include the end credits, details of which are yet to be confirmed. Audience can expect some thrilling moments and a significant storyline from the upcoming film, F1: The Movie.

Also read: What role does Damson Idris play in F1: The Movie? Details explored

More about F1: The Movie

Brad Pitt at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Image via Getty)

F1: The Movie shows how a returning ex-F1 champion experiences the sport in a different light, further exploring whether he can live up to his past excellence. Sonny Hayes announces his return to F1 as a racer for the Apex Grand Prix team. His old teammate, Ruben Cervantes, owned the team and took Sonny to save his failing racing team.

However, it is not a simple return for Sonny. He has young talent to compete with, a collapsing team to save, and a mark to make in his career. His biggest challenge becomes his young teammate from APX GP, Joshua Pearce. The rookie is an ambitious racer who sees Sonny as a mere old racer getting a second chance in life.

Sonny's journey of facing the impending challenges and giving his best at the tracks is what the film will explore. Brad Pitt plays the protagonist Sonny Hayes, while Damson Idris portrays Joshua Pearce, Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon play Ruben Cervantes, and Kate, respectively. Other cast members include Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo, and more.

The film includes an original score by Hans Zimmer. Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Don Toliver, Tate McRae, ROSÉ, Burna Boy, and more have sung for the movie. F1 The Album will release along with the film on June 27, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More