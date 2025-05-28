F1 movie actor Damson Idris reveals a heartening Lewis Hamilton-inspired anecdote

Damson Idris, playing Joshua in the upcoming F1 movie, revealed an interesting anecdote involving Lewis Hamilton. As a co-producer of the movie, Hamilton urged director Joseph to shape Joshua's character as beginner-friendly, but Idris's reply on the idea behind his stylish look impressed Hamilton.

"F1: The Movie" is set to hit the theaters on June 27. Popular Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is playing the lead as retired F1 driver 'Sonny Hayes.' Damson Idris is playing the role of 'Joshua,' a rookie driver mentored by Hayes.

Meanwhile, during the making of the movie, Hamilton, also a co-producer, judged the character of Joshua as too cool and stylish. He urged director Joseph Kosinski to tone it down to a more beginner-friendly character, possibly a nerd.

However, Damson Idris' reply won Hamilton's heart. Idris said that Joshua looks and acts cool because he’s trying to copy his hero, Lewis Hamilton himself. That’s why Joshua has great style and confidence even as a beginner.

Talking to GQ, Idris said:

"When Lewis arrived on the set, he squared the character of Joshua a little and said to Joe (director Joseph), 'Dude, Joshua is really too cool! It has a fantastic look, definitely fashionable. He's a beginner! He should be a nerd.' To be a novice, he's way ahead of me or most beginners were at their debut. Its safety and style are unique. I discovered my style only after ten years."

"And I replied, 'Tell Lewis that he is Joshua's greatest hero, and precisely because he is so, he tries to emulate him.' That's why it's so cool." Joe went to report it to Lewis, who replied, 'Yes... ok, it's fine, it makes sense."

As revealed by Joseph earlier, Hamilton played a big role in sharing his valuable insights during the making of the film. He ensured authenticity is projected and the movie stays close to the reality of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton grateful after positive response to 'F1: The Movie'

F1 Drivers' Private Screening of F1® The Movie - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, F1 hosted a special and private screening of 'F1: The Movie' for drivers, team principals, and other senior officials. Lewis Hamilton, also a co-producer, was nervous about his colleagues' review.

Talking to Formula 1 last week, he said,

“I was nervous to see what all the drivers were going to think, because it was a very, very hard balance to get it to not be just Hollywood, be authentic, but also you still need drama and chaos, underdog and all that kind of stuff in it. Obviously I’m not a writer, but I think the response has been great. In general, it’s been a really positive response, so I’m grateful for that."

As Lewis Hamilton said, drivers like Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, and many more approved the movie and expect it to be a hit amongst Formula 1 fans.

