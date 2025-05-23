Damon Hill reacts to Carlos Sainz's verdict of the Lewis Hamilton produced Brad Pitt starrer 'F1' movie

Former driver Damon Hill dropped a reaction to Carlos Sainz's review of the latest 'F1' movie. The drivers were recently taken for a private screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

Joseph Kosinski, the film's director, is popularly known for other cinematically amazing works, including the likes of Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Tron: Legacy (2010). F1, his most recent project starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, is set to be released later in June; however, the Formula 1 grid had the special opportunity to witness a screening of the film beforehand.

Most drivers shared a positive outlook for the film after the premiere. Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz also joined in on the praises. He mentioned that it will do well amongst the new fans and the people who don't know a lot about the sport. However, he further mentioned that for the regular fans, some concepts in the film were more "American," but he liked it overall.

"I truly believe that for a new fan it will attract a lot of new audiences, and it will do very well for the people who don't know anything about F1," Sainz said (via The Race). "For the hardcore fans and journalists and us, we'll see things that you think are a bit too American or Hollywood, but honestly I enjoyed the whole film."

1996 Formula 1 World Champion dropped a reaction to Sainz's review of the film.

"You'll believe a man could drive," he wrote on his Instagram story, reposting the Spaniard's review.

Damon Hill reacts to Carlos Sainz's review of the F1 film (@96f1champ on Instagram)

Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season after having raced with Ferrari since the 2021 season. He was replaced by Lewis Hamilton in the Italian squad, and as he moved to the Grove-based outfit, he revealed that he was surprised by their pace.

Carlos Sainz surprised by Williams' pace this season

The team had remained in bad shape for the past couple of seasons, making up for the backmarkers on the grid. However, their performance has witnessed a major improvement this year. They also managed to perform better than Ferrari on some instances and currently sit in fifth place in the Constructors' Championship.

Speaking of moving to the team after competing with Ferrari for four years, Carlos Sainz revealed that he knew the potential the crew had.

"I moved to a team that I knew had the potential to one day be at the level or even better than Ferrari. If not, I wouldn't have chosen Williams," Sainz said (via F1).

At the same time, he also mentioned that he was surprised by the pace the team was able to deliver so quickly into the season.

"I truly believe that Williams had this potential when I moved and I chose this team to do this part of my career but it's come earlier than expected. The team has surprised me in some very good ways."

Both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have managed to remain much more competitive in the midfield this season. This is a major improvement for the team when compared to their performance in the last handful of seasons.

