Formula One superstars join the premiere of Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie

Lewis Hamilton joined fellow F1 drivers for a private screening to watch the premiere of the Formula 1 movie. The film, produced through Hamilton’s company, Dawn Apollo Films, in collaboration with other producers, had its first screening with the drivers in Monaco.

The movie aims to bring the high-stakes drama and adrenaline-fueled world of F1 racing to the big screen. As seen in a photo shared by the official F1 account on X (formerly Twitter), the private screening was attended by 18 of the current 20 drivers on the grid, with Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll being the absentees.

Set to hit cinemas on June 27, the film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role as veteran driver Sonny Hayes for the Apex GP team, where he is met with fierce rivalry from co-star Damson Idris. Much of the filming was done during race weekends across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and several characters in the movie were present during those weekends.

Lewis Hamilton, who was also present at the premiere in Monaco, played a hands-on role in ensuring the film portrayed the sport as authentically as possible. From driving techniques to team dynamics, the seven-time world champion worked closely with the production team to reflect the true essence of life in Formula 1.

It’s worth noting that the F1 movie is not Lewis Hamilton’s first foray into acting and film production. The Scuderia Ferrari driver previously lent his voice to Cars 2 and made a cameo in Zoolander 2, among others. More recently, he appeared in the Ferris Bueller tribute, where he recreated a famous scene from the 1986 comedy to celebrate his switch to the Italian outfit.

Lewis Hamilton hailed by F1 movie director

F1 movie director Joseph Kosinski praised Lewis Hamilton for his instrumental role in the production of the Formula One film. The former Mercedes driver was among the producers of the movie alongside Brad Pitt and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Hamilton was involved in the early stages of the film’s production and also offered insight into the training that Pitt and co-star Damson Idris undertook in order to drive the cars in the movie. Speaking to the media via Formula 1’s official website, Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, stated:

“Lewis was instrumental in not only the technical aspects obviously, but in the real kind of formulative stage of the movie, formulating this narrative…"

“His perspective on shaping the narrative of these two characters and kind of giving me real insight into what it is that drives him, what makes these guys want to do this day in, day out, it was really, really helpful. We couldn't have made this film without him,” he added.

The F1 film, set to premiere in cinemas, marks the first non-documentary film centered around the open-wheel racing series.

Shifting focus to actual racing action, Lewis Hamilton, who played an integral role in the production of the movie, will aim for an impressive outing at the upcoming race on the Formula 1 calendar: the Monaco Grand Prix. The 40-year-old is still in pursuit of his maiden podium finish with his new outfit, Scuderia Ferrari, and he will be aiming to achieve this on the iconic streets of Monaco.

