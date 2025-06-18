What role does Damson Idris play in F1: The Movie? Details explored

F1: The Movie is scheduled to premiere on June 27, 2025, in the USA, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is widely recognized for Top Gun: Maverick. The movie features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, and Sarah Niles. Created by Apple Original Films in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie explores the intense realm of Formula 1 racing.

Ad

The narrative focuses on a made-up racing team named APXGP. The film’s title has been confirmed as F1 and is set for a cinema release prior to debuting on Apple TV+. In F1: The Movie, Damson Idris portrays Joshua Pearce, a novice driver who teams up with Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes.

Pearce is a young racer on the APXGP team, guided by Hayes, who comes back to the sport after a lengthy absence. Idris’s role is essential to the film’s plot, which delves into themes of mentorship, competition, and teamwork. Although Pearce's character is pivotal to the story, additional information regarding his background is anticipated to emerge as the film is released.

Ad

Trending

F1: The Movie highlights Damson Idris's transformation into Joshua "Noah" Pearce

Damson Idris as Joshua 'Noah' Pearce prepares for the grid in F1: The Movie, filmed at real Formula 1 circuits. (Image via AppleTV)

Damson Idris portrays Joshua "Noah" Pearce in F1: The Movie, a skilled yet rash newcomer contracted to the imaginary APXGP team. Pearce’s character development is a key component of the film. He is portrayed as a talented yet sometimes reckless driver who finds it hard to reconcile his innate ability with emotional growth.

Ad

Being among the few Black drivers in the imaginary F1 lineup, his presence holds significant symbolic importance, highlighting the sport’s continued conversations about representation. His connection with his team, especially with APXGP owner Reuben Cervantes and his technical staff, highlights his inner struggle between autonomy and collaboration.

The movie depicts Pearce conflicting with his mentor, Sonny Hayes, from the start. Nonetheless, their competition slowly transforms into shared admiration.

Pearce's mother, Bernadette, portrayed by Sarah Niles, also contributes to his grounding and aids in his maturation. In a particular moment, she compels him to express remorse to Hayes following a public incident, highlighting the clash between youthful assurance and the control necessary in professional racing.

Ad

Outside the story, Idris undertook extensive training for the role. In a June 17, 2025 Car and Driver interview, he described progressing from F4 to F1-style cars during filming. He recalled crashing at nearly every stage of training and a major spin in Austin through turns 12 to 14 as a key learning moment.

He credited Lewis Hamilton and the film’s stunt team for teaching him advanced techniques, including how to use the clutch to recover from a spin.

Ad

Idris and Pitt trained together for four months, continuing across the 20-month shoot. They drove at speeds up to 180 mph using modified Formula 2 cars fitted with Imax cameras. Idris stated at the Times Square premiere on June 16, 2025, that all the racing sequences are real and performed by the actors, noting in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s the most authentic racing movie of all time.”

Hamilton personally signed off on their driving performances. During casting, Idris told GQ in an article published on May 28, 2025, that Lewis Hamilton initially questioned whether Pearce looked too confident for a rookie. Idris explained that Pearce modeled himself after Hamilton, which convinced the champion.

Ad

F1: The Movie cast, plot, and trailer explored

A first-person view from the APXGP car in F1: The Movie, showcasing real racing sequences captured with Imax cameras. (Image via AppleTv)

F1: The Movie focuses on Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the racing world following an extended break. He joins a fictional team known as APXGP, competing alongside rookie driver Noah Pearce.

Ad

The story centers on Hayes's hesitant return. He is still dealing with the emotional aftermath of a previous accident. His comeback to racing places him alongside Pearce, who symbolizes a younger, contemporary group of racers.

Their connection develops over time as they gain insights from one another. As Hayes and Pearce enhance their collaboration, the film explores the contrasts between conventional discipline and the heightened marketing and social demands of contemporary Formula 1.

Ad

The ensemble is headed by Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Other important roles include Kerry Condon as Kate McKenna, the APXGP technical director; Javier Bardem as Reuben Cervantes, the owner of the team and Hayes’s long-term friend; Tobias Menzies as a board member; Sarah Niles as the mother of Noah Pearce; and Kim Bodnia as the team principal.

F1: The Movie includes genuine footage captured at major F1 circuits such as Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa, Monza, and Abu Dhabi in 2023 and 2024, highlighting moments with drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.

Ad

The first teaser trailer was released on July 7, 2024, during the British Grand Prix. It showcased rapid racing, thrilling pit lane moments, and the relationship between Hayes and Pearce as mentor and mentee. Scenes were captured using specially modified F2 vehicles equipped with Imax-certified cameras positioned inside and around the cockpit.

On June 16, 2025, Apple launched a haptic trailer that improved the experience even more by utilizing the Taptic Engine on compatible iPhones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More