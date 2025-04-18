The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) - Full list of cast and characters explored

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to make a big change with the launch of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. As the first film of Phase Six, the production brings Marvel's first family to the screen in a new timeline, with Matt Shakman at the helm.

Ad

In a retro-futuristic universe set in the 1960s, the movie veers from classic origin tales and instead sets the legendary superhero squad amid a cosmic war that has far-reaching repercussions for their world.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, this is the second movie reboot of the Fantastic Four film series and the 37th MCU film.

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and more.

Ad

Trending

Full cast and character guide of The Fantastic Four: First Steps explored

1) Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic

Pedro Pascal (Image Via Getty)

Pascal takes over the role of Reed Richards, the stretchy genius who commands the Fantastic Four. Richards, the smartest man on Earth, is defined by his scientific genius and multifaceted personality.

Ad

Pedro Pascal's notable work includes The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. For the unversed, The Last of Us season 2 has been released on April 13, 2025, and is available to stream on HBO.

2) Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby (Image via Getty)

Vanessa Kirby acts as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and the emotional center of the group. In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue is expecting and at the same time trying to balance her leadership position within the Future Foundation, a worldwide peace organization.

Ad

Vanessa Kirby has previously been a part of movies like Mission: Impossible, Pieces Of A Woman, About Time, and more.

3) Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch

Joseph Quinn (Image via Getty)

Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm, Sue's little brother, who is famous for his machismo and impulsiveness. Johnny, a fire wielder and flyer, is the most flamboyant guy on the team in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ad

Quinn, who became a household name with Stranger Things, is also known for his roles in movies like Gladiator II and A Quiet Place: Day One.

4) Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Image via Getty)

Ben Grimm, alias The Thing, is portrayed by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Once an astronaut and Reed's best friend, Grimm is physically altered so that his body becomes rock, with massive strength.

Ad

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been part of shows and movies like The Bear, Hold Your Breath, The Punisher, and more. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in The Bear.

5) Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Ralph Ineson (Image via Getty)

Ralph Ineson stars as Galactus, the lead villain of the film. A cosmic entity that devours worlds, Galactus is an existential threat to the Fantastic Four's home planet of Earth.

Ad

The character's visual presentation features practical armor and augmented scale techniques. Ralph Ineson's recent and previous works include Nosferatu, The Witch, To Catch A Killer, The Northman, and more.

6) Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer

Julia Garner (Image via Getty)

Julia Garner plays Shalla-Bal, a female twist on the Silver Surfer. Her Silver Surfer is a messenger of Galactus who rides across the galaxy on her famous board. This takes the character in a new direction, with a female Silver Surfer set to be seen on the big screen for the first time ever.

Ad

Garner has previously worked on Ozark and Inventing Anna.

Supporting cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ad

Paul Walter Hauser (known for Cruella, Inside Out 2, I, Tonya), John Malkovich (Dangerous Liasons, Con Air, Red), and Natasha Lyonne are confirmed for the movie in unknown capacities. Lyonne is known for her roles in Russian Doll and Poker Face.

Sarah Niles, who is known for Ted Lasso, plays a character named Lynne, and Mark Gatiss essays the role of a talk show host, Ted Gilbert.

What is The Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

Ad

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set on a retro-futuristic alternate Earth modeled on the science fiction and culture of the 1960s. It depicts the Fantastic Four struggling to handle their duties within a scientifically optimistic world where they are constantly at risk from cosmic threats.

Stepping aside from how the team became super-powered, the movie immediately plunges into an epic battle against Galactus, a world-devouring menace. Shalla-Bal, the new Silver Surfer, is at his side, and her true motivations and loyalties remain an important question.

Ad

The movie also incorporates elements of political satire through the Future Foundation, directed by Sue Storm, which has effectively facilitated peace worldwide. This thematic layer seeks to anchor the superhero spectacle within terrestrial ideals and struggles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More