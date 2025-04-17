"Looks awful"- Fans not onboard with new Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is among the most anticipated movies in recent years, and it hopes to restore Marvel to its very best phase. The star-studded cast of the movie was revealed some time earlier, and today, a new trailer for the movie was released, which gave a detailed glimpse into the world of The Fantastic Four.

Ad

Among other big revelations, the trailer gave viewers their first look at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, one of the most iconic villains in the Marvel comics. Yet, this new version of the popular villain left many dissatisfied. Given that Marvel is now exploring multiversal themes, Julia Garner's version of the character is not really a gender swap, rather, it is a whole different Silver Surfer.

But fans had many complaints about this character, including the design. X user @WillSays said, for instance:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t mind the gender swap but that Surfer redesign with the hair looks awful."

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many users had similar things to say about the character.

"Silver surfers a woman!?!? Cmon yall yall had one job!"- another user wrote.

"I’m still very hyped but I kinda expected the silver surfer to look better lol"- yet another user added.

"Why did they make Silver Surfer a woman?"- yet another user said.

Ad

"It's too bad, there is plenty to like here, but I don't have much hope for the movie overall. This movie seemed doomed at its roots. The ideaology, the casting, the gender swapping. There was no reason to take risks with this movie, just make the FF, that's all people wanted."- yet another user added.

Ad

But it is also worth noting that fans have had no other complaints with the trailer other than the design of the Silver Surfer. The rest of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has fans hooked and is already one of the dominating topics of discussion on social media platforms.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer gives a glimpse at some big things

Expand Tweet

Ad

The packed trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps gave a glimpse at a lot of big things to come in the upcoming MCU movie. Not only did it depict Julia Garner as the new Silver Surfer, but it also gave a brief glimpse at the mighty Galactus, another one of Marvel's biggest villains.

Additionally, the trailer also depicted the four titular characters finally using their abilities. Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), using his ability to stretch in the trailer, has also become one of the topics of discussion. Moreover, the trailer also implies a surprise pregnancy, which few saw coming.

Ad

The movie also oozes with nostalgia and vintage Marvel ideas, which are all going to play a big part in the premise. It will also be interesting to see how this movie manages to merge with the MCU that we know from the previous movies ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to release on July 25, 2025, in theatres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More