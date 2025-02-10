The Fantastic Four: First trailer hits a significant milestone, amassing over 200 million views in record-breaking time

The official teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. It amassed a staggering 202 million views within the first 24 hours of its release, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The highly-anticipated MCU film features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The film's cast unveiled the teaser by visiting the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The Fantastic Four is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2025

The phenomenal response to the film's teaser trailer has earned The Fantastic Four: First Steps the 10th spot on the list of the biggest film trailer debuts of all time.

The trailer launch was live-streamed on the studio’s official YouTube channel with much fanfare. It received the highest number of views for a Marvel YouTube live-stream, according to Disney. Additionally, it also became the #1 trending video on YouTube.

Currently holding the top spot for the most watched trailer of a movie or television show in the first 24 hours of its release is Deadpool & Wolverine, with 365 million views. The 2024 film was directed by Sam Levy and starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular superheroes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a close second with 355.5 million views.

Everything to know about the upcoming MCU film

The superhero film is the 37th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also marks the beginning of MCU's Phase Six. Matt Shakman directed the upcoming movie, which was written by Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, Peter Cameron, and Josh Friedman. The supporting cast includes Sarah Niles, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, etc.

Moreover, Ralph Ineson plays the antagonist Galactus, while Julia Garner stars as his herald, Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer. The titular team's robot companion, H.E.R.B.I.E., also appears in the film. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the MCU as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom, as was announced at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. He will be seen in the film's post-credits scene.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"On a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic Earth, the Fantastic Four must protect their world from the planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer."

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, confirmed in November 2024, that The Fantastic Four will become a part of the Avengers movies in the near future. While speaking (virtually) at the opening of the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, he said he was "excited for the future of the Fantastic Four."

"Finally, (we're) bringing Marvel's First Family into the MCU. They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I'm very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four."

The upcoming film is the third iteration of Marvel's First Family, following the 2005 film, its 2007 sequel, and the standalone 2015 film, which performed poorly at the box office. These three Fantastic Four films have collectively grossed over $803 million at the box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

