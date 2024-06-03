Venom 3 connects itself to Spider-Man: No Way Home in ways nobody imagined

On June 3, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a glimpse into the upcoming film, Venom 3, featuring Tom Hardy's Venom for the first time since he was seen in a cameo role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony's Spider-Man universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man have been following entirely different sequences of events.

However, the newly released trailer for Venom 3 might have just connected Spider-Man's enigmatic adversary Venom to the MCU in ways people may not have seen coming. As seen in the trailer, Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) seems to be chased by the military, who are wary of the alien symbiote in him.

The clip connects to Spider-Man: No Way Home through its post-credit scene. The film saw Dr. Strange's multiversal portals bring back Spider-Man from various universes into the MCU, however, it also teased Tom Hardy's Venom as one of the characters who ended up in the MCU through the multiversal portal.

Although Eddie Brock/Venom was sent back to his universe, a small part of the Venom symbiote remained. A soldier played by Chiwetel Ejiofor captured it in a jar and Venom 3 portrays this individual coming into contact with Eddie Brock/Venom, as he is intimidated by the symbiote and wary of a symbiote attack on Earth.

How does Venom 3 connect itself to Spider-Man: No Way Home?

While the exact plot details of Venom 3 titled Venom: The Last Dance have not been revealed, the trailer suggests a connection to Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the post-credit sequence of Spider-Man, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom was seen being flabbergasted as he found himself in a new universe. He sat in a bar and spoke to the bartender who told him about the Avengers (something entirely unknown to Eddie Brock).

While the film saw Eddie being transported back to his own universe, a small portion of the Venom symbiote stayed behind. Venom 3 has picked up from where the Spider-Man film left off, as it sees a soldier (Chiwetel Ejiofor) capture the symbiote. The newly released trailer for Venom: The Last Dance sees the soldier on a mission to keep the news about the existence of the symbiote a secret and also going after Eddie Brock.

Another major giveaway connecting Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: The Last Dance is the fact that Eddie Brock is wearing the same clothes he was seen in during his cameo in Spider-Man. Thus, it remains a mystery whether Brock really returned to his home planet or if he found himself being chased by someone from the MCU Spider-Man's planet.

As per the Venom 3 trailer, there are more symbiotes coming from Venom's home planet as there are a number of meteorites heading towards Earth. The trailer also teases aliens attacking Venom as an exasperated Eddie Brock says, "We may not make it out of this alive buddy."

Fans can watch Venom: The Last Dance in October 2024 to get to the root of the connection between the film and Spider-Man: No Way Home.