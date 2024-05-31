Venom 3 trailer may be closer than you imagine after this encouraging update 

Tom Hardy debuted as Venom in 2018 for the first time and found immediate success. The movie, which focussed on the fan-favorite Eddie Brook coming to terms with the extraterritorial symbiote that found its home in him, made a whopping $856 million at the box office.

Sony then attempted to make a franchise out of it with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. While the sequel did well at the box office, with earnings of over $500 million, fans did complain about the movie’s PG-13 rating failing to capture Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in all of his gory glory.

Regardless, the series now moves to a third iteration, Venom: The Last Dance, which is set to be released on October 25, 2024. Earlier on May 31, fans were given another reason to be optimistic, with the movie’s upcoming trailer expected to premiere by next week. Furthermore, the trailer has been given an R-15 rating in the UK, which suggests that it will have more sensitive material than its predecessors.

No details about Venom 3 revealed yet!

While the movie is only a few months away from release, Sony has kept things strictly under wraps until now. Not much is known about what The Last Dance is going to be about, apart from the fact that Juno Temple is set to play the role of Scream.

In the comics, Scream is another problematic, non-consensual offspring of Venom, just like Carnage. Furthermore, the likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo have also been cast in the movie, although in undisclosed roles. Hence, while there is plenty of optimism because the trailer is R-15, fans will have to wait until the trailer release to find out more about what the story itself might entail.

Venom 3 may not feature Spider-Man's appearance

Well, there has been no confirmation or suggestion of the notion that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is set to be in Venom 3. However, fans should not lose hope, especially considering the kind of things Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman said in a recent interview.

Rothman claimed that the next Venom movie ‘was going to be huge,’ and then claimed the following:

"When the last of the Spider-Verse movies comes with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it's going to be a significant event, as will the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film."

Of course, while fans have been continuously buzzed about a potential Tom Hardy/Venom in the MCU, thus far, there is no confirmation that Marvel has any such plans for the future.

Is Venom 3 Tom Hardy's last Venom film?

As there is little to no information available about the narrative of the movie, there is only speculation about what it might entail. In the comics, Scream is shown to be much more powerful than its parent Venom, which is true about symbiotes in general, in the sense that their offspring tend to be more advanced and powerful than them.

Additionally, it has been demonstrated that Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy, has had a steady decline in health ever since the symbiote invaded his body. This could point to Eddie Brock's death as the potential series' finale. Even though Sony presently has alternative plans, stranger things have happened in the MCU, thus the success of the third movie or fan demand might as well change things.