“He’s super sharp” - Fans impressed with Tom Hardy’s impressive and quick display of BJJ against Mikey Musumeci

Fans were impressed by Tom Hardy’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills after Mikey Musumeci shared a video of them training together.

Over ten years ago, legendary actor Tom Hardy began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu while filming the movie “Warrior.” Since then, the 46-year-old has fallen in love with the sport, leading to him earning his blue belt and finding success in Gi and No-Gi tournaments.

Earlier this week, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci posted a video on Instagram of him training with Hardy. Musumeci captioned the social media post with the following message:

“Teaching @tomhardy jiu jitsu last night! Was amazed by how fast he can learn! Such a good time ❤️🙏🏻”

Numerous fans took to the comment section and praised Hardy’s fundamentals, including the following people saying:

“I swear Hardy is a committed practitioner. You can tell he is a real student of the art. Very nice technique. .”

“He’s super sharp 💯” - WWE’s Karrion Kross”

“Awesome to see 🦾🤙🏻🦾”

“Great work lads! Awesome to see 🙏🏻💪🏻💥🥋🔥”

Watch Musumeci and Hardy train together in BJJ below:

What is Mikey Musumeci’s record in ONE Championship?

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari by rear-naked choke. In his second promotional bout, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion with a unanimous decision win against Cleber Sousa.

Musumeci has defended his flyweight submission grappling throne three times, with a unanimous decision against Gantumur Bayanduuren and submissions against Osamah Almarwai and Jarred Brooks.

Musumeci last competed in an openweight bout against Shinya Aoki in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ showcased his version of respect by submitting Aoki with the legendary Japanese grappler’s signature technique, ‘The Aoki Lock.’

It’s unclear who and when Musumeci will compete against next. With that said, the 27-year-old will likely have plenty of options, as he’s acquired a massive target on his back due to his star power that reigns supreme amongst other submission grapplers.

Watch Musumeci submit Aoki with the latter’s signature submission below:

