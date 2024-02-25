Osamah Almarwai says grappling in a cage setting against Mikey Musumeci was a ‘different’ experience

Yemeni IBJJF black belt world champion and former ONE world title challenger Osamah Almarwai says he has needed some time getting used to grappling in the cage as opposed to grappling on pure mats as he has done his entire career.

Almarwai made his ONE Championship debut in May of 2023, challenging ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old fell via submission with less than two minutes to go in regulation.

Despite the loss, Almarwai says he learned a lot from the experience.

He told ONE Championship:

“The cage, you know, even though I did the training in the cage, I trained by the wall, it was different, man.”

Now, Almarwai is set to make his highly anticipated return to action, and promises a better performance.

Osamah Almarwai to face fellow black belt Cleber ‘Clandestino’ Sousa at ONE 166: Qatar

Osamah Almarwai can’t wait to return to action, as he heads to his home region of the Middle East for his next appearance in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Almarwai is set to lock horns with fellow former ONE world title challenger and black belt Cleber ‘Clandestino’ Sousa at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Almarwai wants to showcase his improvements since the Musumeci fight. He said in the same interview with ONE Championship:

“I want to showcase my wrestling and how much I have improved. Take him down, pass his guard, mount, and submit him. This is the perfect scenario.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.