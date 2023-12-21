ONE 166: World title contenders Osamah Almarwai, Cleber Sousa collide in flyweight submission grappling duel in Qatar

At ONE 166 on March 1, 2024, former ONE world title contenders Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa will lock horns in ONE Championship's first live event in Qatar. This ground-breaking event will be ONE's first on-site card in the country.

Needless to say, the promotion is bringing out the big names for this card. One such fighter is Almarwai, who is one of the most decorated submission grapplers in the world today.

Almarwai is the first Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt from Yemen and the first Middle Eastern athlete to win the world title at the IBJJF Worlds and Pan No-Gi. As for his opponent, Cleber 'Clandestino' Sousa, the Brazilian grappling veteran is a former IBJJF Pan American, IBJJF South American, and Brazilian Nationals Jiu-jitsu champion.

Both grapplers tried and failed to defeat reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. At ONE 166, both grizzled veterans of the mat will vie for another shot at the dominant submission grappling king.

ONE 166 will also feature two blockbuster bouts on the card

Aside from the high-profile match between Almarwai and Sousa, ONE's inaugural Qatar event will feature two blockbuster matches to introduce themselves to the Middle East once again. First, a possible world title eliminator in the heavyweight MMA division is at hand as former world champion Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar will lock horns with Iran’s Amir Aliakbari.

Bhullar will want to bounce back from losing his ONE heavyweight MMA world title this year, while Aliakbari could be a win away from getting a shot at divisional ruler Anatoly Malykhin.

Another high-profile matchup, a rematch for the ages, will take place as ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks will defend his belt from the man he took it from, Philippines' own Joshua Pacio.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.