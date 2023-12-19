Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks world title rematch to feature on massive ONE 166 bill in Qatar

The ONE strawweight MMA world championship will be on the line in a fiesty rematch between reigning king Jarred Brooks and former titleholder Joshua Pacio.

ONE Championship will break new ground as it enters Qatar for a stacked ONE 166 showcase at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1. In what will be one of the most electrifying fights on the bill, Brooks and Pacio will run back their first meeting from ONE 164 at the end of 2022.

Jarred Brooks is yet to defend his title after dominantly defeating 'The Passion' to extend his undefeated streak in MMA under the ONE Championship banner, but he's traded the 4-ounce gloves for the rashguard on the global stage this year.

Meanwhile, Pacio was able to reassert himself as the number one contender by taking out then-undefeated warrior Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

He will now look to correct the mistakes he made in his first clash with 'The Monkey God' to once again reclaim the strawweight gold that his run in the promotion is so closely linked with.

Both men have proved themselves to be a cut above the rest in the talent-jammed strawweight MMA division, setting up this rematch that will either cement Brooks’ title run or start another era of dominance for Pacio.

Two other matchups join Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio at the top of the card for ONE 166

Alongside the strawweight title rematch, two other marquee matchups have been announced for March 1 in Qatar.

Former heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar looks to begin a stint of regular competition by returning to take on the top contender in the division. Standing across from him is none other than Amir Aliakbari, who has produced three consecutive wins since his loss to current kingpin Anatoly Malykhin.

Defeating the former champion and the last man to face Malykhin inside the circle will surely see him secure a title shot and rematch with the undefeated Russian.

In addition to that, two top contenders in ONE’s submission grappling roster are also set to meet as former title challengers clash.

Both Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Souza came up short against the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. They will look to rebuild towards the top of the division by taking out a fellow top contender in this potential cross roads contest for them both.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location.