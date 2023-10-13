“I want to punish your boy” – Amir Aliakbari itching to settle bad blood with Anatoly Malykhin 

ONE heavyweight MMA contender Amir Aliakbari’s bad blood with Anatoly Malykhin has reached scorching temperatures.

The Iranian bruiser has made it clear that a rematch with the reigning ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world titleholder is still the fight he seeks out the most.

In a clip shared by ONE Championship, Aliakbari once again boldly called out the Russian powerhouse and vowed to take away his heavyweight MMA crown.

“I’m back today and I want a title shot with [Anatoly] Malykhin in November or December. Give me this fight, I want to punish your boy!”

Amir Aliakbari’s need for vengeance is justified, considering he wasn’t able to showcase the extent of his abilities when his path first crossed with Malykhin.

The 35-year-old Greco-Roman wrestling specialist got caught by one of Malykhin’s signature left-hand bombs straight to the jaw, rendering him unconscious at ONE: Revolution back in 2021.

That bitter taste of defeat awoke the sleeping giant inside Aliakbari, and he’s been on a violent rampage ever since. The AAA Team affiliate has racked up three straight TKO victories over Mauro Cerilli, Brandon Vera, and, most recently, Dustin Joynson.

None of those three hulking heavyweights were able to weather Aliakbari’s frightening pressure and were bludgeoned with unforgiving ground and pound.

Meanwhile, Aliakbari is never one to avoid confrontation, as we’ve seen in the aftermath of his win at ONE Fight Night 12. He nearly came to blows with Malykhin, who was in street clothes at the time, when they faced off at the center of the ring.

Let’s hope these two physical specimens will run it back in the near future with 26 pounds of gold on the line.