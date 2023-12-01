“100 percent happening in Doha” - Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship will make its on-site Qatar debut in early 2024

ONE Championship is looking to have one of its biggest and most lucrative years in 2024. The promotion's Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, announced that the world's largest martial arts organization will hold over 60 events next year. This, to say the least, will make them the most active organization in the world as far as broadcasting content.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Sityodtong shed more light on ONE's plans to expand their live shows across the world. One of the most interesting and enticing bits of the conversation was when the ONE CEO mentioned a very rich city in the Middle East:

“The good news for fans and athletes is that March 1 is 100 percent happening in Doha. Thank you to all of the stakeholders in Qatar for making it possible.”

Not only do they have the city, they also have a specific date for the event. This is huge. Once this happens, it will be the first live MMA event hosted by a major organization in Qatar. The Middle East has always been a hotbed for MMA enthusiasts and fans alike, and Qatar is ripe for building a solid fanbase. All that's left to figure out is who amongst ONE Championship's inane roster of talents will be fighting on the March 1 card.

Chatri Sityodtong also reveals ONE Championship's plans to expand in Europe in 2024

Another major announcement Sityodtong made was the organization's plans to expand into Europe and hold live events there.

He said:

"Yeah, knock on wood, I think in the next couple of weeks I will be making a major announcement for Europe, our biggest for Europe in our history. It’s very exciting.”

ONE Championship is going at an unprecedented rate in terms of growth, and the next calendar year will be huge for the promotion moving forward. With these grand plans for 2024, they might just outdo everyone. Exciting times ahead, indeed.