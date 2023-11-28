“It’s very exciting” - Chatri Sityodtong teases major announcement for ONE Championship’s plans in Europe in 2024

ONE Championship’s plans of global martial arts domination have the promotion looking to expand its influence on another continent in 2024.

Chatri Sityodtong, the Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post that he and the organization have massive plans for Europe starting next year.

Sityodtong didn’t divulge further information about the promotion’s plans, but he mentioned he’d be making major announcements in the near future.

He said:

"Yeah, knock on wood, I think in the next couple of weeks I will be making a major announcement for Europe, our biggest for Europe in our history. It’s very exciting.”

ONE Championship has yet to stage a live fight card in Europe, but it already had one in the United States.

The promotion held its first on-site US show earlier this year, with ONE Fight Night 10 lighting up the frigid Denver night this past May.

United States, Qatar, Singapore, and Japan all part of ONE Championship’s 2024 calendar

While there are no official announcements regarding ONE Championship’s plans for its European expansion, the promotion is already set for four groundbreaking cards in the United States in 2024.

In a separate interview with CNBC, Chatri Sityodtong said the promotion will also stage a landmark event in Qatar as well as a couple of returns to Singapore and Japan.

He said:

“We used to do these very huge stadium events, those are 20, we will continue those cadences, and I just announced on social media that we're going back to Japan, we're going to Qatar, and obviously come back to Singapore, but you'll see the schedule, and the U.S. event by the way, you'll see more events there in 2024.”