Chatri Sityodtong says he would do a ONE Championship vs. UFC event "in a heartbeat"

ONE Championship prides itself in being the largest martial arts organization in the world, and alongside the UFC, is a true needle mover in the combat sports industry. So when ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong talks of a potential ONE vs. UFC mega event, it makes total sense to pit the two martial arts giants against each other.

In fact, Sityodtong has long clamored for such an event to take place, and says it will no doubt end up being the biggest event in the history of combat sports.

In a recent guest appearance on Just Scrap Radio, the Thai-Japanese entrepreneur said he would not think twice about doing a world champion vs. world champion co-promoted event with the UFC.

Sityodtong said:

“I would, you know, do a co-promotion with the UFC in a heartbeat. A champion vs. champion, you know, I'd love to do that.”

Check out the full interview here:

Jon Jones vs. Anatoly Malykhin? Israel Adesanya vs. Reinier de Ridder? Islam Makhachev vs. Christian Lee? Sign us up. Those are absolute bangers.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen ONE Championship yet, you’re in luck. With an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can pretty much catch every live ONE event free of charge. All ONE Fight Night events are aired live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video to fans in the United States and Canada.

The next one, ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, takes place on September 29, and features an all-women main card and three world title fights. Don’t miss this one, it’s going to be epic.