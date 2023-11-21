Chatri Sityodtong: ONE’s explosive 2024 includes events in Japan, Qatar, Singapore, four in the U.S.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said bigger things are in store for the promotion in 2024, including a wider presence in the United States with four scheduled live on-ground shows.

Speaking recently on CNBC, Sityodtong shared that part of their tack for next year is to bring ONE Championship events to more people in different parts of the world. Such has led them to schedule more shows in the U.S., return trips to Japan and Singapore as well as a landmark event in Qatar.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“We used to do this very huge stadium events, those are 20, we will continue those cadences, and I just announced on social media that we're going back to Japan, we're going to Qatar, and obviously come back to Singapore, but you'll see the schedule, and the U.S. event by the way, you'll see more events there in 2024.”

This year, ONE held most of its events at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, from its traditional base of Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The promotion, however, made its way to the U.S. back in May, holding a sold-out first-ever live on-ground event, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, in Colorado.

It also set up the weekly offering ONE Friday Fight series that features top Muay Thai talents in Thailand and abroad while partnering it with topnotch mixed martial arts and kickboxing contests. The fight series has been well received by fight fans since its start back in January.

For 2023, ONE is set to hit 60 live events held from 20 last year.

Chatri Sityodtong highlights ONE’s standing as the world’s largest martial arts organization

With all the significant developments happening with ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong said there is no denying the standing of the promotion as the world’s largest martial arts organization.

He further built up his case for it by putting out numbers that point to that direction, among which is how they are on target to hit $200 million in revenue next year from $100 million in 2023.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“This year, we’ll cross a little over 100 million dollars in revenue and next year, approaching 200 million dollars – if not a little bit more than 200 million. That would be our biggest incremental jump in revenues, I think, in the history of the company. But more importantly, we anticipate core business profitability by the second half of next year.”

Also, as of 2021, Nielsen data show ONE as among the top 10 largest global sports properties, trailing just the National Basketball Association in organic video views.

For broadcast reach it is at No. 4.

The promotion has also signed partnerships with giant TV networks worldwide, like Globo’s Combate in Brazil, Seven Network in Australia, and Supersport in Africa, among others, ensuring the organization’s offerings reach more people moving forward.