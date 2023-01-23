3 of the biggest takeaways from ONE Friday Fights 1

ONE Friday Fights 1 brought tremendous Muay Thai action to the world stage from the historic Lumpinee Stadium. With some unforgettable moments, international fans were treated to some striking of the highest order.

More than $100,000 was awarded in performance bonuses at ONE Friday Fights 1, during which Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with authority in the main event.

Elsewhere, former world titleholder Prajanchai PK.Saenchai got a dominant and impressive win, while Seksan Or. Kwanmuang won a decision after a back-and-forth war against Tyson Harrison.

Following the memorable event, there are some important factors that need to be examined. With that in mind, below is a list of three of the biggest takeaways from ONE Friday Fights 1.

#3. ONE’s Muay Thai product is extraordinary

While ONE Championship is famed for having outstanding fights, some global fans were not overly familiar with Muay Thai at Lumpinee. The fights that took place likely introduced and astonished new combat sports devotees.

Every Muay Thai fight at the event is worth enjoying. New fans of the sport were gifted some absolutely classic bouts at ONE Friday Fights 1. Most notably, Seksan vs. Tyson Harrison was a must-watch war.

Also, with his knockout win, Nong-O showed why he is such a legend in the sport. Plus, rising star 17-year-old Khunsueklek Ufaboomdeksean showed off his sharp skills on the world stage.

This event proved that Lumpinee Stadium and ONE Championship Muay Thai are the best in the world. Fans from Thailand to the USA and beyond will be enjoying this ongoing fight series.

#2. You can now watch ONE Championship every week

ONE Championship is spoiling international fans with this event series. Combat sports followers can now relish Muay Thai bouts weekly, with ONE Friday Fights set to be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

These fight cards will see rising stars, developing fighters, legendary athletes, and many more compete.

When ONE and Lumpinee came to an agreement, it was always the plan to bring world-class Muay Thai from Thailand to the world stage. In that regard, ONE Championship has succeeded in its goals.

The ONE Friday Fights event series will persist with exciting Muay Thai action, bringing fresh fights every week.

#1. Is Nong-O the greatest Muay Thai fighter in history after his win at ONE Friday Fights 1?

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is putting together an impressive win streak on top of his already legendary career. Even before Nong-O was in ONE, he held four world championship titles across four weight classes in Lumpinee, plus one more world title in Rajadamnern Stadium.

Upon entering ONE Championship, his winning ways never ceased. He quickly earned the illustrious ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship and has now defended his throne seven consecutive times, with the most recent five being won via knockout, including at ONE Friday Fights 1.

Overall in his career, the 36-year-old Nong-O has earned victory in an incredible 265 bouts since taking his first fight at the age of just nine. To be able to watch Nong-O compete at this level with this much dominance is tantamount to watching history being made in front of our eyes.

