Mikey Musumeci goes off Instagram rant: “Train smarter, not harder!”

Mikey Musumeci recently took to Instagram to issue a message to his fans and followers. It is well-known at this point that his preparation is a crucial aspect to his success, and 'Darth Rigatoni' recently gave some insight into how he approaches his preparation.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is coming off a wonderful heel hook submission win over two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki last October 2023.

Fans will attest to just how hard ‘Darth Rigatoni’ trains, but that has not stopped him from sharing his thoughts on those who focus on intensity rather than zeroing in on what actually needs to be worked on.

Musumeci said as much on his latest Instagram post which he lovingly called his 'Mikey Rants:'

“Training smarter, not harder. You just lost a match, you’re heartbroken. So in your mind, taking control is going back to the gym and training harder. But the problem is, if you’re just using it just to train harder and go harder, did you actually correct the mistakes you made in your match that you lost? No.”

He continued:

“It’s okay to lose and it’s so important for us to lose sometimes to grow and improve. But what’s not okay is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.”

Mikey Musumeci’s Thailand adventures

Priding himself on being a well-rounded martial artist, Musumeci worked on bettering his Muay Thai skills with the world-famous PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym in Thailand.

That understandably raised questions as to whether he will soon debut in MMA, as has been his plan for quite some time now.

No one knows for sure when that will be, but Musumeci is one determined individual and it would not be entirely surprising to see it happen before the year ends.