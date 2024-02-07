“Elbows are so much fun!” - BJJ icon Mikey Musumeci throws serious heat with strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai

The normal person may think that Muay Thai is an easy sport to dominate in as fighters just throw around elbows and knees to compliment punches and kicks, but that could not be any farther from the truth.

The ‘Art of Eight Limbs’ is a sport that takes years and years of dedication to master and it demands even more commitment before an athlete can even think of trying their hand in the professional scene.

Even for a talented athlete like ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, Muay Thai is asking so much of him to the point of him going to Thailand and training with the world-renowned PK Saenchai gym.

Most recently, Musumeci shared on Instagram how his Muay Thai training is coming along and much to the surprise of many, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai gave him the privilege of a private workout:

“Had the honor of having a private lesson from THE BEST!!! Current @onechampionship strawweight world Muay Thai champion Kru @prajanchai_pk . He’s so technical it’s insane!!! Spent 2 hours straight elbowing!!”

He later added:

“I’m so blessed and fortunate to be able to learn everyday from the best people!!! GUYS ELBOWS ARE SO MUCH FUN!!!!”

Mikey Musumeci spends day out with another ONE Muay Thai superstar

The ever-popular Dragon Ball anime has inspired many aspiring fighters to give combat sports a chance, and one of the most meaningful takeaways from the original series was Master Roshi’s philosophy of “work hard, study well, and eat and sleep plenty.”

The American star appeared to have taken that to heart when he spent a day out in the Thai countryside along with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.