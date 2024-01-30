ONE Championship athletes find themselves in an extremely unique situation as they get to mingle with fighters competing in different martial arts, and Mikey Musumeci is making the most out of it.

The inaugural and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is arguably the best in the world of submission grappling, but he has shown a willingness to fall in love with Muay Thai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been in Thailand for the past few weeks to train with the world-renowned PK Saenchai gym, which has produced names such as the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Being in The Land of Smiles, Musumeci also linked up with one of the promotion’s most recognizable Muay Thai/kickboxing stars in the form of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Musumeci shared on Instagram a short compilation of him just enjoying his time in Thailand alongside ‘The Iron Man’, which sees them riding an ATV and fishing, featuring this hilarious caption:

“I’m Rodtang's favorite farang (foreigner) 😂. So much fun spending the day with my brother @rodtang_jimungnon"

Musumeci may be headed for an MMA debut after all

Another perk that ONE Championship has for its athletes is the ability to try their hand at the four different sports they have on offer between Muay Thai, submission grappling, kickboxing, and MMA.

In Musumeci’s case, he has been particularly vocal in the past about eventually giving MMA a chance sometime in the future.

While there are many grappling-focused ONE athletes who have seen success at an elite level, pairing that with a good head for striking is of utmost importance, and that may be what Musumeci is gunning for.

It remains to be seen if, or even when, it happens.