ONE Championship’s push to live up to its moniker as the home of martial arts has seen it open up their doors to sports such as kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling alongside MMA.

That dynamic has also given the fighters a chance to be in close proximity with some of the best of the best athletes around the world. There are times when they have even become training partners in each other’s discipline of choice.

One such case is that of Mikey Musumeci, who has recently made his way back to Thailand to train at the world-renowned PK Saenchai gym.

Fans of the world’s largest martial arts promotion will quickly recognize that it is the home gym of interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Displaying the stinging power that the PK Saenchai gym has become famous for, Musumeci certainly did not look like a fish out of water in the stand-up game, though he ended the workout with a light-hearted heel hook on his coach.

Mikey Musumeci to fight in MMA or Muay Thai?

'Darth Rigatoni' being seen once again training in Muay Thai is sure to kick up a storm of rumors that might see him try his hand at the 'Art of Eight Limbs' sometime soon.

However, Musumeci himself pointed out that he does in fact have a long history with Muay Thai as a kid and might even give pro MMA a try down the line.

That would not be a surprise at all since he also mentioned that he plans to devote more of his time in the sport alongside Muay Thai megastar and current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.