Mikey Musumeci plans to live in Thailand to train Muay Thai with good friend Rodtang

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci plans to live in Thailand as part of his plan to evolve as a fighter.

Currently residing in Singapore, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is now considering living in Thailand more to train Muay Thai with good friend and fellow ONE world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Muay Thai training is geared towards his planned transition to mixed martial arts at some point in the future.

Mikey Musumeci shared his plans to the South China Morning Post, saying:

“I plan on living in Thailand a lot now. So, I'll train a lot with Rodtang and the people here and we'll see my level if I could grow into Muay Thai.”

Check out the interview below:

Mikey Musumeci was in Thailand last week to corner his sister Tammi Musumeci who saw action and won at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ successfully defended his world title back in May at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He defeated Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by submission through a rear-naked choke.

Musumeci is once again set to defend the title he won last September next month against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in a champion vs. champion clash.

Rodtang, for his part, was also last in action in ONE's US debut, retaining the flyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round knockout (elbow) of Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares.

The landmark US show was held at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.