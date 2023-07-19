Mikey Musumeci says Tammi Musumeci must finish her opponents to secure a title shot

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is happy to see elder sister Tammi enjoy success early in her journey with the promotion but wants her to do more.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said Tammi Musumeci must finish her opponents to secure a world title shot.

Mikey Musumeci cornered his sister at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok and saw her earn a unanimous decision victory over Ecuadorian-American opponent Amanda Alequin in their featured strawweight submission grappling showdown.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci shared he would like to see Tammi start winning by way of finishes to be considered a title contender, which he said she is capable of.

The 27-year-old ONE world champion said:

“I'm happy she won, but she has to be able to finish the matches faster, you know, so I just want her to get to the belt as soon as possible.”

Check out the interview below:

In winning over Amanda Alequin, Tammi Musumeci banked on her solid guard game and leg locks.

The 29-year-old New Jersey native encountered early resistance from her opponent but as the fight progressed, she was simply not to be denied.

The win was Tammi Musumeci’s second unanimous decision victory following one over Brazilian Bianca Basilio back in March.

She looks forward to piling up more wins to earn world title shot consideration down the line.

Mikey Musumeci, for his part, successfully defended his world title back in May and is set to be challenged next month by ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in a champion vs. champion clash.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.