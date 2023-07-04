Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship has united the world through martial arts

Since signing with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci has been a great advocate for what the promotion is trying to accomplish on a global scale.

As one of the very best grapplers in the world, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been doing his part to help the sport flourish and grow through his statement-making performances inside the ONE Circle.

Whilst Mikey Musumeci is usually found competing in Asia, at ONE Fight Night 10, he got the opportunity to compete in the promotion’s first-ever event in the United States this past May. To show how far submission grappling has come in the short time that ONE Championship has provided it with a huge platform, the fans in Broomfield, Colorado, welcomed Musumeci back to the US as a superstar.

In return, he gave the fans in attendance and those watching worldwide an absolute treat. He submitted Osamah Almarwai to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

In an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Mikey Musumeci spoke about how ONE Championship has helped unite the world through martial arts, which has enabled him to connect with fans from all walks of life:

“Martial arts, in general, like it doesn’t matter what country you’re from in the world, it brings us all together and connects us. And I feel that’s what ONE Championship is doing, being about the whole world. Not just about one country. People in the U.S. could connect with people from Asia. People, no matter where you are, it brings us all together.”

With ONE Championship providing a link between Asia and the United States, ONE Fight Night 10 was proof that everything Mikey Musumeci said is true.

Regardless of race, background, or martial arts ruleset, the fans showed incredible appreciation for each and every competitor on the card.

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back via free replay on Amazon Prime Video, available exclusively to North American fans.

Poll : 0 votes