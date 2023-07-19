Mikey Musumeci on why he’s excited to grapple Jarred Brooks: “MMA fighters go for the finish”

The thought of dealing with Jarred Brooks’ high-pressure style may be intimidating for most, but Mikey Musumeci is actually looking forward to the challenge.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will be putting his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line for the third time this year at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video, against the reigning strawweight world champion seeking two-sport supremacy.

At first glance, it seems Musumeci is the overwhelming favorite considering his opponent will be making his submission grappling debut under the ONE banner.

However, Brooks is no chump when it comes to the grappling arts. The 30-year-old American built an impressive 20-2 MMA record on the back of his world-class wrestling skills and remarkable jiu-jitsu.

Musumeci knows the 125-pound world champion will bring that relentless pressure into their match, which is a welcomed change of pace from his previous opponents.

The Evolve MMA superstar shared in a South China Morning Post interview:

“It's just super cool. Me grappling these MMA fighters. You know, MMA fighters aren't like jujitsu people. The jujitsu people they are kind of boring. They don't like attack, like they make fights really tactical. MMA fighters go for the finish, you know, they have to in their sport, and that’s how I do jujitsu. I'm always attacking as well.”

Here's the full interview:

While Brooks does have the grappling credentials covered in MMA, it is worth noting that he does most of his damage through ground and pound.

It will be interesting to see if he can mount any attacks against the flyweight submission grappling king’s impenetrable guard considering he won’t be allowed to throw punches.

On the other hand, we’ve already seen what Musumeci is capable of and let’s see if he can pull off another nifty submission victory win at ONE Fight Night 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Prime Video members in North America can watch the entire event free of charge on August 4.