Mikey Musumeci believes he can submit Jarred Brooks ‘from anywhere’

ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci’s next challenger has been confirmed, and it’s going to be a champion vs champion affair against the reigning strawweight king.

During the ONE Fight Night 12 spectacle last weekend, the Singapore-based promotion revealed the return of Jarred Brooks, as he seeks dual-sport supremacy against the phenomenal Musumeci in an all-grappling affair at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

‘Darth Rigatoni’, who was in attendance in Lumpinee Stadium to corner his sister Tammi, confirmed the news himself and expressed his delight to take on ‘The Monkey God.’

While this will be Brooks’ first foray into submission grappling under the ONE banner, he does have the amazing grappling credentials to give the Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant a run for his money.

Before transitioning to MMA, Brooks was a decorated high school wrestler who went 35-0 in his senior year.

The Mash Fight Team standout is known for applying immense pressure from top position with eight of his 20 career wins coming by submission.

Brooks also holds submission victories over strawweight contenders Lito Adiwang and Bokang Masunyane inside the Circle.

Then again, Musumeci has tussled with and bested powerful wrestlers in the past and doesn’t seem to be worried about Brooks’ aggressive style. As far as the New Jersey native is concerned, he has more tricks up his sleeve and is confident about his chances to finish the strawweight king.

He told Mitch Chilson in his OFN12 ringside interview:

“I think in every aspect of this match I feel like I can finish him anywhere. Legs, arms, back, choke so I don’t really care where the match goes. I’m just gonna be looking for the finish every second.”

Meanwhile, the replay of ONE Fight Night 12 and the upcoming ONE Fight Night 13 is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.