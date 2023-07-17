Mikey Musumeci teases ‘Monkey God vs Pasta God’ match with Jarred Brooks

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is looking forward to defending his title against strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks next month.

The two top-class athletes are set to battle in a champion-versus-champion match in ONE Championship’s next main show on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Italian-American champion Musumeci teased about the showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14, saying during the ringside interview:

“I’m fighting ‘The Monkey God’. The Pasta God vs. The Monkey God, which god is better we’re gonna find out.”

Mikey Musumeci was at Lumpinee to corner his elder sister Tammi Musumeci, who saw action at ONE Fight Night 12 and was a unanimous decision winner over Ecuadorian-American opponent Amanda Alequin in their strawweight grappling showdown.

He successfully defended his world title in his last outing in ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States in May.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ forced into submission Yemeni opponent Osamah Almarwai by rear-naked choke late in their 10-minute submission grappling joust. It was Mikey Musumeci’s second successful defense of the world title he won last October.

Meanwhile, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks was last in action back in December when he became the new ONE strawweight world champion by defeating erstwhile longtime division king Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.