Mikey Musumeci set to defend flyweight submission grappling belt against Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13

Mikey Musumeci asked for a fight, and he’s got a fight.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will defend the gold against the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

This huge champion vs. champion matchup was announced during the ONE Fight Night 12 broadcast and will go down on August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Musumeci said in a recent interview with South China Morning Post that he wants to fight as much as possible, and Brooks just happened to be wishing the same thing.

“So I told [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong], any week I’m down to fight. Every Friday I’ll fight, every month I’ll fight. If you wanted me every week I’m there. So I don’t really care, I just wanna compete.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Brooks even mentioned in his interview with the publication that he can go up in weight and beat Musumeci in his own game.

"You know I’ll go from style to style to style each day, and if I focused you know maybe like six months I think I can beat somebody like Mikey Musumeci."

Those kinds of call-outs were practically verbal contracts, and ONE Championship just had to put words into paper.

Both Musumeci and Brooks hold identical 4-0 records in ONE Championship, but it was ‘Darth Rigatoni’ who captured gold earlier in his career.

Musumeci was in his second fight in the promotion when he beat Cleber Sousa to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. He’s since defended the strap twice against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

Brooks, meanwhile, had to rack up three straight dominant wins before he snatched the strawweight gold from Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 in December 2022.

This intriguing submission grappling match, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.