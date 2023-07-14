Mikey Musumeci ready to step into Circle within a moment’s notice: “Any week, I’m down to fight”

If Mikey Musumeci's wish is granted, he'll be appearing in a ONE Championship card every week.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion said he wants to fight as much as possible. He even told ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong of his goal.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mikey Musumeci said he would fight anyone, even with the shortest of notices, just as long as he can get inside the Circle.

Musumeci said:

“So I told Chatri, any week I’m down to fight. Every Friday I’ll fight, every month I’ll fight. If you wanted me every week I’m there. So I don’t really care, I just wanna compete.”

'Darth Rigatoni' made his ONE Championship debut at ONE 156 against Masakazu Imanari in April 2022.

After submitting the Japanese legend in his first fight in the promotion, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he beat Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Musumeci has since defended the gold twice against Mongolian grappler Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF no-gi world champion Osamah Almarwai. His fight against Almarwai is arguably the best outing Musumeci has ever had in ONE Championship.

Facing off against one of this era's most talented Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists, Musumeci put on a show-stopping performance at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May in Denver, Colorado. After a furious leg lock battle against 'Osa,' Musumeci got around Almarwai's back and slapped in the rear-naked choke for the submission finish.

Mikey Musumeci may be itching to return to the Circle, but he must first be in his older sister Tammi's corner at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday. Tammi, a multiple-time BJJ world champion, will take on fellow BJJ world champion Amanda Alequin at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire ONE Fight Night 12 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers.

Watch Mikey Musumeci's entire interview below: