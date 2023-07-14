Mikey Musumeci pleasantly surprised by pizza standards in Thailand: “They have good pizza here”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has been enjoying his time in Bangkok, Thailand, as he waits to corner his sister, Tammi, at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14.

The New Jersey native has used this trip to sightsee, visit a couple of Muay Thai gyms, and indulge in some of the country’s best delicacies.

Tom yum, pad thai, and green curries have been high on his hit list, but what’s a vacation without a little bit of pizza for ‘Darth Rigatoni’?

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the divisional king admitted that he’s been surprised by the quality and standard of pizzas in the Muay Thai-loving nation.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“Yeah, the food here is really good. They have good pizza here, actually. It is, I forgot the name, but it was so good. It was all from Italy, so.”

Watch the interview here:

While most athletes might be taking care of their diet or sticking to boiled chicken and broccoli during on-season, Mikey Musumeci takes an entirely different approach to dieting, even in a training camp.

The world champion exclusively consumes pasta and pizza on a daily basis. In short, every day is a cheat day for the kingpin.

But his mission to discover the best pizza joint in Thailand will be put on hold for at least 24 hours as he assists Tammi with her final touches ahead of her sophomore outing in the promotion.

Don’t miss their strawweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 12, available live and free to North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes