Tammi Musumeci talks about the evolution of her BJJ style

Multi-time IBJJF world champion Tammi Musumeci will be making her sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner on July 14 when the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Tammi Musumeci, who is the older sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, impressed in her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 8 in March, scoring a unanimous decision victory over ADCC world champion Bianca Basilio. Next, she’ll attempt to secure a victory over ONE Championship debutant Amanda Alequin.

Speaking about her matchup with Alequin inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Tammi Musumeci revealed that in more recent years, she doesn’t find herself game-planning ahead of fights the way she used to:

“Since [2021], I was more back-take oriented then. I still do back-takes, but I also like to do different stuff as well,” Musumeci told ONE Championship. “So I don’t really have a game plan or anything yet.”

As a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt under Márcio “Pé de Pano” Cruz, Amanda Alequin has established herself as a relentless submission-oriented grappler on the mat. Her aggressive style has led her win gold medals at the IBJJF world championships, the ADCC US EC Trials, and UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Trials.

That style will also play directly into the type of exciting submission grappling that ONE Championship hopes to deliver to fans watching from around the world.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

Poll : 0 votes