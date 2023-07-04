Tammi Musumeci expects ‘good competitor’ Amanda Alequin to come forward and attack

American jiu-jitsu ace Tammi Musumeci makes her return to action next week and is expecting a good challenge from ONE Championship-debuting Amanda Alequin.

28-year-old Musumeci, elder sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci, will battle Ecuadorian-American Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

The featured strawweight grappling showdown is part of the event that will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Tammi Musumeci said Amanda Alequin is a solid opponent who she expects will bring everything come fight night.

She said:

“She’s going to come forward, that’s what she does. She goes forward and she attacks. That’s how she’s always been, and that’s what makes her a really good competitor.”

The two fighters have met twice before outside of ONE Championship with Tammi Musumeci winning over ‘Tubby’ each time by decision.

But despite that, the New Jersey native is not getting ahead of herself in their upcoming fight and treating it as another challenge she needs to pass.

Musumeci, who is also a practicing lawyer, is coming off a successful ONE debut back in March, where she won by unanimous decision over Brazilian Bianca Basilio.

Amanda Alequin, 28, for her part, is a multiple-time IBJJF world championship winner, who is looking to make a rousing debut in the steadily growing ONE submission grappling sphere.

