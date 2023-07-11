Mikey Musumeci says size advantage irrelevant in jiu-jitsu: “You can use their weight against them”

By looking at Mikey Musumeci, your first thought might not be that he is one of the most respected martial artists on the planet, but you'd be mistaken.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is the absolute pinnacle right now when it comes to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners.

With multiple title defenses under his belt and a list of accolades that goes back long before he ever stepped inside the circle to be one of the faces of ONE Championship’s continued expansion into submission grappling, Musumeci is as good as it gets.

Standing at just 5-feet-7 with a lean frame, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ may not look physically imposing, but that doesn’t matter when he is rolling with opponents and putting his skill to the test against theirs.

Outworking everyone on the mats in training with a perfectionist approach to Jiu-Jitsu, there aren’t many people on the planet that come close to his grappling IQ that has seen him constantly evolve and adapt throughout his career.

In an interview on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Mikey Musumeci spoke about how being the bigger man is not a key factor in grappling like it is in other martial arts:

“With jiu-jitsu, when you're on the ground, size doesn't matter as much cause of gravity. When you're standing with wrestling, or Muay Thai, size matters so much. Big time. You can use their weight against them.”

