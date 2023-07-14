Mikey Musumeci overwhelmed by training session at Fairtex Gym: “Truly an amazing experience”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has become one of the very best in his field through sheer drive and motivation.

Regularly spending 12 hours on the mats and training from a young age alongside his sister, Tammi, the champion has dedicated his life to jiu-jitsu and the endless journey of evolving and improving day in and day out.

This single-minded focus is evident each time he steps inside the circle to represent submission grappling under the ONE Championship banner.

With his unmatched level of grappling IQ, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has achieved an incredible career by always being several steps ahead of his opponents.

That being said, he isn’t opposed to challenging himself by stepping into areas that are out of his comfort zone.

Since signing with ONE Championship, Musumeci has spoken about the possibility of him re-learning Muay Thai with the goal of competing in MMA at some point down the line.

Mikey Musumeci posted photos on his Instagram story after spending a day with Stamp at the world-renowned Fairtex Gym.

Whilst Stamp is preparing for her huge ONE interim atomweight world championship clash with Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night on September 1, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ may have picked up a few striking tricks that he can take back with him.

On his Instagram story, Musumeci shared this message followed by an image of the gym:

“So much fun today with Stamp Fairtex my future Muay Thai, dance, and Thai language teacher. Was so cool to see Pataya my future home?”

