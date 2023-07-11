Stamp Fairtex prefers not to live a lavish lifestyle: “I won’t buy anything flashy for myself”

Through her accomplishments inside the circle and her charisma that has made her a fan favourite, Stamp Fairtex is a certified superstar in ONE Championship.

Making her name by competing as a striker and achieving the incredible feat of simultaneously holding the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, the 25-year-old then turned her attention to MMA.

Looking to secure a title in a third ruleset, the fans have been invested in her evolution and journey as a mixed martial artist that has led her to ONE Fight Night 14.

In September this year, she will take a second shot at accomplishing her goal, when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world championship.

Despite her star status, the fans love Stamp for exactly who she is even with everything that she has accomplished.

Through all of her success, she has stayed true to who she is as a person and as a martial artist. Fairtex has kept her focus on the task at hand, winning a world championship in MMA.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Stamp was asked whether she has splashed any cash since achieving success in her career. Unsurprisingly, she has kept her head to the ground in this case as well.

“I just recently bought myself a new bike. I won’t buy anything flashy for myself. But when I went to New York recently, I bought one or two designer things, but that was about it.” [28:00 onwards]

