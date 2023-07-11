Jarred Brooks says he’ll need six months minimum to prepare for a possible fight against Mikey Musumeci

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is oozing with confidence.

He reached the pinnacle of his career last December, following a world-title winning performance against the then-strawweight king, Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio.

Now, the 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native is looking for bigger and tougher challenges, and not necessarily in the realm of mixed martial arts.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Brooks dropped a bombshell and said he wants to challenge reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci to a grappling duel.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I want six months. You put me and Mikey Musumeci, of course I’m gonna need six months.”

Brooks is one of the best mixed martial arts fighters in the game. Moreover, the base of his vast skill set has always been his wrestling and grappling. It appears the reigning ONE strawweight world champion wants to take on the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion on the mats.

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

Many consider Musumeci to be the pound-for-pound best grappler in the world today. The man literally does nothing but train all day long and seemingly knows every nuance of the gentle art.

While ‘The Monkey God’ is no doubt talented, taking on ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is a completely different beast. Six months may simply not be enough to close the gap between the two American grapplers.

Could they end up sharing the Circle together? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding both Brooks and Musumeci’s future bouts.

