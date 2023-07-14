Mikey Musumeci expects nothing but total victory for sister Tammi Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 12

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci expects his sister, Tammi Musumeci, to walk out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a second-straight victory under the ONE Championship banner this Friday night.

Tammi Musumeci will hit the mat once again at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, three months removed from her promotional debut. In March, she scored a solid unanimous decision win over IBJJF and ADCC world champion Bianca Basilio. In her return, Musumeci will take on another decorated submission specialist, Amanda Alequin.

Speaking on behalf of his sister, Mikey Musumeci recognizes the amount of work Tammi Musumeci put into her training camp ahead of her sophomore appearance and he believes she will come out on top against another formidable foe inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“My sister’s really worked so hard this camp so I think she’s so ready,” Mikey Musumeci told the South China Morning Post. “You know I’ve been training with her every day. I see her winning this without a doubt.”

Tammi Musumeci and Amanda Alequin are no strangers to one another, having squared off under the WNO banner in 2021. Musumeci came out on top, securing a decision victory. Since then, the pair have become close friends whilst training together, adding yet another interesting wrinkle to this already intriguing matchup.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

