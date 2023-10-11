“Used Shinya’s own moves on him” - Fans couldn’t get enough of Mikey Musumeci’s poetic win over Shinya Aoki

At ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, MIkey Musumeci proved that the most respectful way to honor your idol is to surpass him. In an openweight submission grappling match, 'Darth Rigatoni' faced MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

Musumeci, who holds the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, submitted Aoki with his own patented lock, the "Aoki Lock". Though some found this disrespectful, we know this is a way for Mikey Musumeci to show how much Aoki inspired him to be great.

Here's a video of the finish:

"Mikey Musumeci submits the legendary Shinya Aoki with an “Aoki lock” 🤯 @mikeymusumeci"

Fans are absolutely loving the finish in the comment section:

Comments on the video

@jiujitzmemes saw the wonderful irony of the situation:

"Mikey did the most disrespectful thing you can do and is still the most respectful dude is the sport . 🤯"

@jeankboatman admires Mikey Musumeci's beautiful sportsmanship and sense of respect and kindness:

"Pizza boy is the true definition of sportsmanship, the level of respect he shows for his adversaries is on another level. He is the most wholesome, kind killer machine."

@cdlopez saw how crazy it was that Musumeci came into the fight sick and even revealed that his doctor advised him not to train or fight:

"Crazy he went into this fight sick. And used Shinya’s own moves on him!!"

@ihernandezbjj was just in awe of Musumeci's utilization of the "Aoki Lock":

"Bruh he beat the guy at his own technique dios mío!"

@rel_lish1 said what we all were thinking:

"How can you not like this guy? ❤️"

Mikey Musumeci improved his record under the ONE Championship record to 6-0, totaling his overall pro record to 63 wins with 31 submissions. Aoki, on the other hand, suffered his second submission grappling defeat in a row in the promotion after previously losing to Kade Ruotolo in May 2022.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription