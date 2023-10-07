ONE Fight Night 15 complete results: Thanh Le submits Ilya Freymanov with heel hook

Thanh Le made quick work of Ilya Freymanov to capture the interim ONE featherweight world championship on Friday night.

Coming out for the highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 15 main event, Freymanov looked to put the pressure on early, but it was Le who utilized his heavy hands to overwhelm the Russian in the opening moments. As Le moved in with a flurry of strikes, Freymanov shot for a takedown.

In the process, Le managed to grab a hold of Freymanov’s leg and locked in a heel hook. Freymanov did everything possible to defend, but it was all in jest as Le had no intentions of letting Freymanov free.

Trapped with nowhere to go, Ilya Freymanov had no choice, but to tap out just past the one-minute mark of the first round.

Official Result: Thanh Le defeats Ilya Freymanov via submission (heel hook) at 1:02 of round one to capture the interim ONE featherweight world title.

Thanh Le’s quick finish at ONE Fight Night 15 scored him a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. It also guarantees him a title unification clash with the promotion’s undisputed featherweight world champion, Tang Kai.

Stepping into the ring following the main event, Tang Kai squared off with Thanh Le and acknowledged that their story inside the Circle was far from over.

With the victory, Thanh Le moved to 6-1 under the ONE Championship banner, and 14-3 overall. He also retained his 100% finish rate by scoring just the second submission of his career. Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov fell to 2-1 in ONE and 12-3 overall.

It also represents just the second time Freymanov has been finished in his mixed martial arts career.

Check out the full results from ONE Fight Night 15 below:

Shakir Al-Tekreeti defeats Bampara Kouyate via unanimous decision - (Muay Thai - 174.5lb catchweight)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeats Jin Tae Ho via submission (armbar) at 4:45 of round one - (MMA - welterweight)

Phetjeeja defeats Celest Hansen via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:01 of round three (Muay Thai - 121.5lb catchweight)

Hu Yong defeats Eko Roni Saputra via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 1:03 of round one (MMA - flyweight)

Zhang Lipeng defeats Timofey Nastyukhin via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 3:18 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

Joshua Pacio defeats Mansur Malachiev via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Mikey Musumeci defeats Shinya Aoki via submission (heel hook) at 3:05 of round one (submission grappling - openweight)

Tawanchai defeats Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision (kickboxing - featherweight)

Jonathan Di Bella defeats Danial Williams via unanimous decision to retain the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship

