Ilya Freymanov on dealing with depression through sports: “I think everyone must know how to talk to their demons”

Third-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov of Russia has chosen to speak on mental health issues in light of National Depression Month this October.

The topic has weighed heavily on ONE Championship over the last few weeks, with news of Victoria Lee’s tragic passing due to suicide last year resurfacing, and Angela Lee’s emotional retirement from the sport of MMA just last week.

Freymanov is a firm believer that physical health and mental wellness go hand in hand and as such, the 27-year-old Russian standout advocates for sports as a tool to stay healthy. He encourages everyone to give sports a try.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Freymanov said that through sports, people can confront their deepest fears.

Freymanov said:

“I think everyone must know how to talk to their demons and find comfort for oneself wherever it is. It’s not only about sport, it’s about anything you do. Of course, sport and discipline help you not to lose your way the same way as faith or anything else [do it], and each one has their own different action plan.”

“Any strong and sound-minded person who does sport will always be much more stress-resistant and won’t lose self-control in critical situations. At least, I’m sure there will be much fewer such people, even those who engage in some martial arts, or just any sport like running.”

Freymanov looks to inspire those who are dealing with tough times in their lives by being the best he can be as a martial artist. He’ll get the chance to reach the pinnacle of his sport in his next outing.

The Russian stalwart is set to challenge former featherweight MMA king Thanh Le for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.