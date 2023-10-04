Thanh Le doesn’t count Tang Kai loss: “Nobody in ONE has beaten me yet”

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le may have lost his most prized possession, care of a unanimous decision to Chinese superstar Tang Kai last year, but the 38-year-old doesn’t believe he has truly been defeated in the Circle.

Le sports a 13-3 professional record, with all of his wins coming by way of finish. He expects just the same from any man he faces in the cage, that they would go in there and try to end him. According to the Louisiana native, that’s not what Tang did, who seemed to employ a sound strategy to get the one up on him.

Speaking on From The Stands MMA, Thanh said he’s looking forward to a rematch with the Chinese fighter soon:

“That’s important to me [the rematch against Tang Kai]. I want to fight the best guys, and he’s one of them. Nobody in ONE has beaten me yet, and this guy just got a decision on me. So it's time to get that back. We do have to jump through a hoop to get there of course, so my sights are 100 percent focused on this obstacle in front of me, and if and when we get past this guy, he [Tang Kai] is going to be on the hit list obviously.”

Where does he want the rematch to happen? Thanh believes the U.S. would serve as the perfect host for this featherweight showdown. He added:

“I want to have that rematch with Tang Kai pretty quickly. I mean we're talking about everything situational based right, so obviously we got to get past this big bad guy in front of us. Once that happens, you know, we've got some U.S. cards that are supposed to happen in 2024 I've heard rumors. I don't know anything of course um, but let's get on with the first one. Let's get on the first one in the U.S. and unify this belt, you know, do it in front of a home crowd and put on a show.”

But before Thanh can even think of a Tang Kai rematch, he has to get past his next opponent.

Thanh Le is set to face no.3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

